Nick & Mariah’s Twins Get To Meet Their New Baby Brother

Looks like Dem Babies are ready to be big siblings for their new brother Golden.

Over the weekend, Nick posted photos of his new baby along with pics of his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe.

Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

All the way Swagged Out! #RocStar A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

So cute.

