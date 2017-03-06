Entertainment News
Nick & Mariah’s Twins Get To Meet Their New Baby Brother

3 hours ago

Karen Clark
NBA All-Star Game 2017

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Looks like Dem Babies are ready to be big siblings for their new brother Golden.

Over the weekend, Nick posted photos of his new baby along with pics of his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe.

Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!

A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on

 

All the way Swagged Out! #RocStar

A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on

 

My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo

A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on

 

So cute.

 

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

7 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

<strong>Rihanna</strong> has been a fashion inspiration all throughout Paris Fashion Week. Whether spotted with Creative Director of <strong>Dior</strong>, <strong>Maria Grazia Chiuri</strong>, critiquing the line while wearing a Dior leather beret or mixing some Black Queendom with her YSL, the Bajan beauty is definitely showing love to her Blackness!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Golden Cannon , nick cannon

Photos