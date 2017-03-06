Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

It went down on Real Housewives Of Atlanta last night. Pun intended.

In one of the most explosive RHOA episodes yet, Porsha claimed Kandi told a friend she was going to drug her and drag her to a sex dungeon. Girl, we couldn’t make this up if we tried. Nor can Porsha properly pronounce dungeon. Rolls eyes.

Kandi wasn’t feeling the slander and, at one point, threatened to sue Porsha if she didn’t stop lying. To better prove Porsha wasn’t being truthful, Kandi responded with screenshots of their text message conversation, which portrayed Porsha as a liar…depending on who you ask.

If you’ve been keeping up with this season, you know this all started when Phaedra told Sheree that Kandi had lesbian relations with Porsha’s friend Shamea. Remember the whole finger example?

Porsha, being a loyal friend, is taking the wrap for Phaedra, who is really behind the rumor.

Still there?

Porsha appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night to defend herself. “[Kandi] has every right, like she did, to deny it, which she did. But I said that someone told me.”

Porsha also claimed Kandi’s receipts are from three years ago, so they don’t prove anything other than something happened. And Porsha doesn’t deny that.

If you think the drama stops there, wait until you see next weeks episode when Sheree and Kenya get into it.

