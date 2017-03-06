Entertainment News
Wendy Williams Gets Emotional Talking About Chris Brown, He Responds

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala

Source: Larry French / Getty


Wendy Williams is known for her unapologetic and often shady opinion, but recently found herself emotional when talking about Chris Brown’s alleged drug abuse.

Earlier this month, Billboard published a shocking report that detailed Chris’s alleged battle with drugs and behavioral issues that affect the people around him. It also detailed several physical incidents with managers, workers and former girlfriend Karrueche.

“This is serious. I think there a lot of people in his camp enjoying the spiralization,” Wendy said about the article while tearing up on her show this morning.

#PressPlay #WendyWilliams breaks down over #ChrisBrown drug abuse allegations! Via: @freddyoart @wendyshow

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Chris, who frequents TheShadeRoom, commented under the video saying, “Wow Wendy.”

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom with a response to #Wendy's emotional breakdown about him earlier 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Wendy Williams infamously battled with a 10 year addiction to cocaine, so she would know a thing or two about drug habits. We’re not sure if Chris’ response was endearing or sarcastic, either way, he’s listening.

Wendy Williams

Photos