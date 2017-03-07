Say What? Watch Ben Carson Wrongfully Refer To Slaves As Immigrants

Newly confirmed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson actually said that Black slaves were immigrants Monday during his speech to department employees, reports USA Today.

Ben Carson just referred to *slaves* as "immigrants" "There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships…" pic.twitter.com/WkFrm3dYCB — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 6, 2017

From USA Today:

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

…A HUD spokesman told Good Morning America that no one present for Carson’s speech “was confusing voluntary immigration with involuntary servitude. Please.”

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who vied for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, was confirmed and sworn in as HUD secretary last week. He’s never held public office before, nor is he versed in housing policy.

Carson’s comments were so wrong and infuriating that he drew quick and angry reactions across Twitter, reports NBC News.

Don't care what he once did. I wouldn't trust Ben Carson to operate on a crawfish head. "Get out the kitchen, Ben. Step back from the pot." — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson calling slaves immigrants is like calling Jeffrey Dahmer's victims dinner guests! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 7, 2017

Ben Carson..please read or watch Roots, most immigrants come here VOLUNTARILY,cant't really say the same about the slaves..they were stolen — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 6, 2017

SOURCE: USA Today, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary

Ben Carson Envisions Ending What He Calls Long-Term Dependence On Government Assistance