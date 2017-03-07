Really?
Ben Carson Calls Slaves ‘Immigrants’ Social Media All Up In His Crawlspace

9 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Republican Presidential Candidates Address Faith And Family Forum In S. Carolina

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

There are 100 ways to say someone is not smart or none too bright. My favorite phrase, “He’s not the sharpest knife is the drawer”. Is this an adequate description of the Secretary of HUD?

Ben Carson uttered the comment “Africans captured, sold and transported to America against their will had the same hopes and dreams as early immigrants”, during his first official address as Housing and Urban Development secretary.This is not the first time Carson has made questionable comments in reference to slavery, at one point comparing abortion to slavery when he was a Republican presidential candidate.

Listen below!


courtesy Reuters

His comments drew angry reaction on social media.

Carson , Hud

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

