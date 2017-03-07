Ben Carson Calls Slaves ‘Immigrants’ Social Media All Up In His Crawlspace

There are 100 ways to say someone is not smart or none too bright. My favorite phrase, “He’s not the sharpest knife is the drawer”. Is this an adequate description of the Secretary of HUD?

Ben Carson uttered the comment “Africans captured, sold and transported to America against their will had the same hopes and dreams as early immigrants”, during his first official address as Housing and Urban Development secretary.This is not the first time Carson has made questionable comments in reference to slavery, at one point comparing abortion to slavery when he was a Republican presidential candidate.

His comments drew angry reaction on social media.

Don't care what he once did. I wouldn't trust Ben Carson to operate on a crawfish head. "Get out the kitchen, Ben. Step back from the pot." — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 6, 2017

This can't be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants. 2017. https://t.co/8CuUvnR2Mf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2017

