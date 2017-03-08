Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Whitney Houston Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

5 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Whitney Houston One Wish

Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

The public will finally get its first look-see at Whitney: Can I Be Me, by filmmaker Nick Broomfield. The Whitney Houston documentary is set to premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place April 19th through 30th.

The film does not involve Houston’s family, but the family did give its blessing to another project from Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald. Whitney: Can I Be Me, will air on Showtime later this year.

Related Story:
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

whitney houston

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Whitney Houston Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting…
 2 hours ago
WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody…
 3 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 4 hours ago
Whitney Houston One Wish
Whitney Houston Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival
 5 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 17 hours ago
INSTADAILY: 21 Times Adrienne Bailon Slayed On The ‘Gram
 18 hours ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 22 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards
Check Out Ciara’s Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar
 1 day ago
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘Coming To…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce And Blue Are Super Cute As The…
 2 days ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick & Mariah’s Twins Get To Meet Their…
 2 days ago
Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What…
 2 days ago
Photos