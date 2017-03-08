Whitney Houston Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

The public will finally get its first look-see at Whitney: Can I Be Me, by filmmaker Nick Broomfield. The Whitney Houston documentary is set to premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place April 19th through 30th.

The film does not involve Houston’s family, but the family did give its blessing to another project from Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald. Whitney: Can I Be Me, will air on Showtime later this year.

Related Story:

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: