TJMS
Home > TJMS

What You Need To Know About The ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Strike

8 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

3/7/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Janae Ingram, one of the organizers of A Day Without A Woman, to talk about the goal of the movement and how we can all help.

“We have been talking about  how we can create some sort of impact to understand our impact in society. In this instance women, who deal with intersectional issues, who represent a majority of the population, yet are underrepresented in Congress and Fortune 500 companies…we thought a way to show the world, this country specifically, that women play a vital role, We’re not going to work. We’re calling for a general strike for women to not participate,” Ingram said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

A Day Without A Woman , Jacque Reid , Janaye Ingram

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading What You Need To Know About The ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Strike

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 American Music Awards
Check Out Ciara’s Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar
 5 hours ago
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘Coming To…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 7 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 17 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce And Blue Are Super Cute As The…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick & Mariah’s Twins Get To Meet Their…
 1 day ago
Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What…
 1 day ago
Fantasia Hospitalized After Burn Incident; Cancels Memphis Tour Stop
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma…
 2 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 2 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 2 days ago
Photos