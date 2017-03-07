What You Need To Know About The ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Strike

3/7/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Janae Ingram, one of the organizers of A Day Without A Woman, to talk about the goal of the movement and how we can all help.
“We have been talking about how we can create some sort of impact to understand our impact in society. In this instance women, who deal with intersectional issues, who represent a majority of the population, yet are underrepresented in Congress and Fortune 500 companies…we thought a way to show the world, this country specifically, that women play a vital role, We’re not going to work. We’re calling for a general strike for women to not participate,” Ingram said.
