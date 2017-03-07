TJMS
Home > TJMS

Seriously Ignorant News: A New Version Of Lox & Bagels

9 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

3/7/17- Senior Chief Correspondent Damon Williams reports on a woman who may have her own version of Lox and Bagels. Click the link below to hear more of this week’s ignorant news.

Damon Williams , Seriously Ignorant News

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Seriously Ignorant News: A New Version Of Lox & Bagels

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 American Music Awards
Check Out Ciara’s Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar
 5 hours ago
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘Coming To…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 7 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 17 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce And Blue Are Super Cute As The…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick & Mariah’s Twins Get To Meet Their…
 1 day ago
Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What…
 1 day ago
Fantasia Hospitalized After Burn Incident; Cancels Memphis Tour Stop
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma…
 2 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 2 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 2 days ago
Photos