Internet Howls With Laughter Over Obamacare Vs. Trumpcare Memes

We now have a look at what the GOP plan is to replace Obamacare.

The plan will end Medicaid expansion in 2020 and the tax penalty for not having health insurance has been repealed. Naturally, the internet had LOTS to say about the new GOP healthcare plan. What better way to make fun of something than with a meme??

Obamacare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/ghikTlabMJ — Rebecca Watson (@rebeccawatson) March 7, 2017

ACA vs ACA Replacement pic.twitter.com/GRAspiiUVK — E C Gerety-Crippen (@elmercc) March 7, 2017

ObamaCare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/lvnuLFC8YQ — Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs the American Health Care Act pic.twitter.com/pLnKAMnk4R — Russell Falcon (@RussellFalcon) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/Pi7oRc6lgl — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/Dsr7vlKs01 — Meth Lab for Cutie (@kiralc) March 7, 2017

