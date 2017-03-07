National
Home > National

Internet Howls With Laughter Over Obamacare Vs. Trumpcare Memes

7 hours ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Obama Attends OFA Obamacare Summit

Source: Pool / Getty

We now have a look at what the GOP plan is to replace Obamacare.

The plan will end Medicaid expansion in 2020 and the tax penalty for not having health insurance has been repealed. Naturally, the internet had LOTS to say about the new GOP healthcare plan. What better way to make fun of something than with a meme??

 

 

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

14 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Continue reading Internet Howls With Laughter Over Obamacare Vs. Trumpcare Memes

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Just like his dad, Baby Asahd loves Snapchat and has all the keys to major success.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

GOP , Obamacare , Trumpcare

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 American Music Awards
Check Out Ciara’s Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar
 5 hours ago
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘Coming To…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 7 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 17 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce And Blue Are Super Cute As The…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick & Mariah’s Twins Get To Meet Their…
 1 day ago
Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What…
 1 day ago
Fantasia Hospitalized After Burn Incident; Cancels Memphis Tour Stop
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma…
 2 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 2 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 2 days ago
Photos