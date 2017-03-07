Entertainment News
Check Out Ciara's Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper's Bazaar

5 hours ago

Karen Clark
Ciara recently did a pregnancy shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. The 31-year-old reveals that she has two babies on the way…an infant and an album.

 

 

 

 

 

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

<strong>Rihanna</strong> has been a fashion inspiration all throughout Paris Fashion Week. Whether spotted with Creative Director of <strong>Dior</strong>, <strong>Maria Grazia Chiuri</strong>, critiquing the line while wearing a Dior leather beret or mixing some Black Queendom with her YSL, the Bajan beauty is definitely showing love to her Blackness!

 

Photos