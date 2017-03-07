Bobby Talks Bobby Brown Foods, Reveals Whitney’s Can’t-Miss Dish

The King of R&B, Bobby Brown, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his participation on the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, his book Every Little Step, the New Edition biopic, Bobby Brown Foods and more!

Was the Gumby really an accident?

“That’s how it was discovered. It was a mistake. It worked out I guess.”

What products come in the Bobby Brown Foods line?

“We sell seasonings. We have BBQ sauces, marinades, fried chicken mixes. And it’s all gluten-free, all natural ingredients. I’m just glad it’s out there. It’s been working out really well.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

