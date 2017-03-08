Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

Safaree was a gentleman throughout the interview and took the high road.

5 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

 

A few weeks have passed and social media, fans and those in the music industry still can’t seem to get enough of the epic rap beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. In the past couple of weeks, there have been two diss tracks and an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show by Remy Ma, semi topless photos and partying videos of Nicki Minaj as she traipsed around PFW, social media shade from her ex Meek Mill and now Minaj’s other ex-boyfriend and longtime collaborator Safaree Samuels finally made his own visit to The Wendy Williams Show to discuss everything that has been going on.

Nicki Minaj & Safaree

Source: Mike Pont/ FilmMagic / Getty


On Tuesday’s episode of her self-titled talk show, Wendy Williams had Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend of 12 years, and the man who played a major part in her songs and overall success, Safaree Samuels on the show. The interview ran just over 11 minutes, but in that short time Williams tried every tactic she could to get him to spill all the messiness he knew about his ex to no avail.

Safaree took the high road and managed to dodge a lot of the more damaging questions about Minaj and refrained from bashing her. There was one piece of information he revealed that co-signs what Remy Ma was saying in regards to Minaj trying to stop her money. Safaree told Williams that Minaj and her team tried in vain to stop him from appearing on the show, but he came anyway.

He also detailed just how Minaj and Meek Mill came to be, by way of his introduction, including when he started to realize that there was more than friendship going on between them while he was putting the finishing touches on Minaj’s album. He ended the interview by saying, “Do what’s right, you know what I did,” which was prompted by Williams when she asked him to say whatever he wanted to Minaj directly to the camera.

You can check out the FULL interview BELOW:


 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930695/lupita-nyongo-coming-to-america-birthday-party/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930606/zara-love-your-curves/

Celebrity News , entertainment news , music news , nicki minaj , Remy Ma , Safaree , The Wendy Williams Show

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 5 hours ago
INSTADAILY: 21 Times Adrienne Bailon Slayed On The ‘Gram
 6 hours ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 10 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards
Check Out Ciara’s Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar
 13 hours ago
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘Coming To…
 14 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 15 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce And Blue Are Super Cute As The…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick & Mariah’s Twins Get To Meet Their…
 1 day ago
Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What…
 2 days ago
Fantasia Hospitalized After Burn Incident; Cancels Memphis Tour Stop
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
Photos