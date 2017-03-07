Twitter Slams TrumpCare

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Twitter Slams TrumpCare

The Republicans’ proposed health care bill to replace ObamaCare is hot off the press but gets cold reviews on social media.

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Many are using Twitter to shoot down the GOP’s long-awaited replacement to ObamaCare, which they finally unveiled Monday night. It’s been tagged #TrumpCare on the social media network

 

Russell Simmons called TrumpCare “a slap in the face” that will benefit the president’s wealthy friends.

California’s newly elected Democratic Senator Kamala Harris chimes in with a similar view:

Many, like activist Michael Skolnik, are predicting that the plan will fail.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is spearheading opposition to TrumpCare in the Senate, stated on Tuesday that the bill would lower taxes for the wealthy and harm women’s health.

Schumer added, via The Hill:

“With respect to women, TrumpCare would send us back to the Dark Ages. The bill is a winning lottery ticket for wealthy Americans – it removes an investment tax and a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.” 

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

New CBC Chair Vows To Fight Obamacare Repeal

GOP Confirms Trump Controversial Health & Human Services Nominee

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Health Care , Obamacare , Trumpcare

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting…
 6 hours ago
WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody…
 8 hours ago
Watch Oprah Winfrey & Lynn Whitfield’s Characters Go…
 8 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 8 hours ago
Whitney Houston One Wish
Whitney Houston Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival
 10 hours ago
WGN America’s ‘Underground’ Screening
 12 hours ago
Celebrating International Women’s Day In Photos
 12 hours ago
Flint Residents Will Have To Wait Two More…
 21 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 22 hours ago
INSTADAILY: 21 Times Adrienne Bailon Slayed On The ‘Gram
 23 hours ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 1 day ago
2016 American Music Awards
Check Out Ciara’s Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar
 1 day ago
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘Coming To…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Doppelgangers
 2 days ago
Photos