Racist Book At The Heart Of Steve Bannon’s Plan For America

“Being white isn’t really a question of color. It’s a whole mental outlook. Every white supremacist cause–no matter where or when–has had Blacks on its side. And they didn’t mind fighting for the enemy, either. Today, with so many whites turning Black, why can’t a few ‘darkies’ decide to be white?” — The Camp of the Saints.

Stephen Bannon, Chief White House strategist and the architect behind President Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban, enjoys referring to a little-known 1973 French novel about dark-skinned immigrants who eat feces and invade a white society.

The book, The Camp of the Saints, was written by French author Jean Raspail. The book cover explains the premise: “A chilling novel about the end of the white world.”

The novel focuses on Asians, Africans and Middle Eastern nationals who travel to Europe to create a race war and destroy the “white” Western civilization.

Immigrants take over the Paris government, trample white people in their path and abduct white women, forcing them into prostitution. Other immigrants of color riot in America: In New York City, Black residents from Harlem storm the mayor’s office and force him to adopt a Black family.

The Southern Poverty Law Center described the book as “a racist fantasy about an invasion of France and the white Western world by a fleet of starving, dark-skinned refugees.”

So now, with news of Bannon embracing an over-the-top racist novel, many people of color are legitimately concerned about Bannon’s agenda for a multicultural America.

Does Bannon believe that art will replicate life and people of color will soon run roughshod over America’s government? Is he afraid that allowing immigrants into our country will result in an all-out racial conflict? What is Bannon’s end game?

The Huffington Post, which broke the story about Bannon and The Camp of the Saints, lists several instances where Bannon mentions the book approvingly.

Consider this:

“It’s been almost a Camp of the Saints-type invasion into Central and then Western and Northern Europe,” Bannon said in October 2015.

“The whole thing in Europe is all about immigration. It’s a global issue today—this kind of global Camp of the Saints,” Bannon said in January 2016.

“It’s not a migration,” Bannon said later that January. “It’s really an invasion. I call it the Camp of the Saints.”

“When we first started talking about this a year ago, we called it the Camp of the Saints. … I mean, this is Camp of the Saints, isn’t it?” Bannon said in April 2016.

The new revelation comes as President Trump signed an executive order this week preventing citizens of six Muslim countries from entering the United States. Citizens of Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia are now subject to a 90-day travel ban.

Meanwhile, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York didn’t mince words when describing Bannon.

“He’s a stone cold racist and a white supremacist sympathizer,” Jeffries told MSNBC last month.

Bannon, the former head of conservative website Breitbart News, has been criticized by African-Americans, Hispanics and Democrats who have accused Bannon of providing white supremacists with a platform for their racist rants.

“A burst of hate incidents and crimes reported in the days following Donald Trump’s election in November has eased, but hate activity remains above pre-election levels,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A self-described “economic nationalist,” Bannon says he is not racist.

But others are not convinced.

“It is easy to see why the KKK views Trump as their champion when Trump appoints one of the foremost peddlers of White Supremacist themes and rhetoric as his top aide,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.”

I’ve never heard of The Camp of the Saints but if Bannon is reading it, then I’m paying attention – and you should, too.

What do you think?

