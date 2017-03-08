WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody More Scarier

When it’s finally time to meet the parents, you’d better hope he’s not the president of the U.S. Funny or Die spoofs comedian Jordan Peele’s satirical horror film “Get Out”, which follows a young black man meeting his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time.
The video “Get Out (of the White House)” replaces actress Allison Williams with first daughter Ivanka Trump, and blends film scenes with news footage of the first family. The parody even gets film director Jordan Peele’s seal of approval.
courtesy Funny or Die
