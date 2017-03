Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting A Valet

Faizon Love, aka Big Perm, was arrested at an Ohio airport for an altercation yesterday, according to TMZ. Apparently, Love was not happy with the amount a valet was charging him and got into a physical altercation with the valet.

The airport employee suffered from minor injuries and Love was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Attorney for @FAIZONLOVE says actor is innocent of misdemeanor assault charge. $2,000 bond set. Entered not guilty plea. More at 12 @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/U1g7SL7g5x — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) March 8, 2017

Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma 51 photos Launch gallery Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma 1. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 1 of 51 2. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 2 of 51 3. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 3 of 51 4. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 4 of 51 5. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 5 of 51 6. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 6 of 51 7. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 7 of 51 8. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 8 of 51 9. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 9 of 51 10. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 10 of 51 11. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 11 of 51 12. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 12 of 51 13. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 13 of 51 14. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 14 of 51 15. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 15 of 51 16. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 16 of 51 17. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 17 of 51 18. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 18 of 51 19. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 19 of 51 20. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 20 of 51 21. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 21 of 51 22. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 22 of 51 23. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 23 of 51 24. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 24 of 51 25. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 25 of 51 26. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 26 of 51 27. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 27 of 51 28. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 28 of 51 29. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 29 of 51 30. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 30 of 51 31. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 31 of 51 32. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 32 of 51 33. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 33 of 51 34. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 34 of 51 35. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 35 of 51 36. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 36 of 51 37. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 37 of 51 38. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 38 of 51 39. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 39 of 51 40. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 40 of 51 41. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 41 of 51 42. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 42 of 51 43. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 43 of 51 44. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 44 of 51 45. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 45 of 51 46. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 46 of 51 47. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 47 of 51 48. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 48 of 51 49. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 49 of 51 50. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 50 of 51 51. FENTY x PUMA F/W 2017 Source:Getty 51 of 51 Skip ad Continue reading Every Look From Rihanna’s Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma Rihanna showed her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week and it's a perfect mix of fashion, athleisure and dope pieces. Playing around with a varsity inspired, sporty collection. We have thigh high boots with laces, letter jackets, bold crop tops and lots of high fashion, athleisure realness.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark