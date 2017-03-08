Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Lynn Whitfield’s Characters Go Head-To-Head In This Exclusive Sneak Peek Of ‘Greenleaf’ Season 2

Lady Mae & Merle Dandridge finally confront one another in a heated argument in the church.

8 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


The second season of OWN’s dramatic scripted series ‘Greenleaf’ returns March 15th with a bang.

In this exclusive clip, we see Oprah Winfrey (Merle Dandridge) and Lynn Whitfield (Lady Mae) verbally spar in the church as deep family secrets are exposed.

Whitfield explains how intense and intimidating it was to yell and fight with her boss, Oprah.

So much so, the EP of the episode, had to coach Whitfield into delivering the scene full throttle–which was a heavy task considering the script called for Whitfield to call O’s character a ‘whore.’

“Clement Virgo, who directed it, said, no, you’ve got to let her have. I said, ‘Really let her have it?”‘ Whitfield explains.

“I instinctively felt, that as a viewer, not as myself the actress, but as a viewer, I wanted to see a confrontation between the two of them,” Winfrey revealed.

You can watch the full clip below:

RELATED LINKS

Trailer For ‘Greenleaf’ Season Two Arrives

Here For It: Oprah Is Your Favorite Messy Auntie In The New Family Drama, ‘Greenleaf’

An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Watch Oprah Winfrey & Lynn Whitfield’s Characters Go Head-To-Head In This Exclusive Sneak Peek Of ‘Greenleaf’ Season 2

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting…
 6 hours ago
WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody…
 8 hours ago
Watch Oprah Winfrey & Lynn Whitfield’s Characters Go…
 8 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 8 hours ago
Whitney Houston One Wish
Whitney Houston Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival
 10 hours ago
WGN America’s ‘Underground’ Screening
 12 hours ago
Celebrating International Women’s Day In Photos
 12 hours ago
Flint Residents Will Have To Wait Two More…
 21 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 22 hours ago
INSTADAILY: 21 Times Adrienne Bailon Slayed On The ‘Gram
 23 hours ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 1 day ago
2016 American Music Awards
Check Out Ciara’s Gorgeous Pregnancy Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar
 1 day ago
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘Coming To…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Doppelgangers
 2 days ago
Photos