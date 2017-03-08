Franklin County Teen Said He Decapitated Mother Because He “Felt Like It”

Eighteen-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada told a 911 operator that he decapitated his mother yesterday, “Because I felt like it.”

Machada, who is being held without bond for first-degree murder, was recently released from a mental facility, according to his father. The teen killed his mother with a knife yesterday afternoon at their home just east of Zebulon. According to news reports, Machada takes multiple medications for psychosis and schizophrenia.

