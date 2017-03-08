Local
Franklin County Teen Said He Decapitated Mother Because He “Felt Like It”

Eighteen-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada told a 911 operator that he decapitated his mother yesterday, “Because I felt like it.”

Machada, who is being held without bond for first-degree murder, was recently released from a mental facility, according to his father. The teen killed his mother with a knife yesterday afternoon at their home just east of Zebulon. According to news reports, Machada takes multiple medications for psychosis and schizophrenia.

 

 

Continue reading Franklin County Teen Said He Decapitated Mother Because He “Felt Like It”

