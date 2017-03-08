TJMS
Just How Scary Is The New Republican Health Care Bill?

9 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
3/8/17- Roland Martin talks to Congressman Danny Davis (IL) and GK Butterfield (NC) about the new Republican healthcare bill that will undoubtedly effect all Americans.

“This is their approach to make sure America isn’t taken care of. We now have no choice but to fight it. Maybe they will realize that it’s not the approach or anything comparable to what we need in America,” Congressman Davis said.

