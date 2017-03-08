Just How Scary Is The New Republican Health Care Bill?

3/8/17- Roland Martin talks to Congressman Danny Davis (IL) and GK Butterfield (NC) about the new Republican healthcare bill that will undoubtedly effect all Americans.

“This is their approach to make sure America isn’t taken care of. We now have no choice but to fight it. Maybe they will realize that it’s not the approach or anything comparable to what we need in America,” Congressman Davis said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.

