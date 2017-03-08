Gary From Chicago: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Sold Me Out’

TJMS
10 hours ago

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind for Gary Alan Coe. Affectionately known as Gary from Chicago, the husband from the Windy City became a viral sensation after being apart of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Hollywood tour bus skit at the 2017 Academy Awards.


He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his experiences at the Oscars, why he says Kimmel sold him out and life since then.

How did he end up on the tour bus?

“I was minding my own business and the guy approached me and said it’s free. It was probably one of the most amazing things to happen to me. Especially being in prison for 20 years and being out for 72 hours.”

What are his plans now?

“I’m just trying to get a job. I spent the last two decades of my life in prison for petty theft. They’re making this out to be a plantation in California. I have to get my California ID and social security card. Finding job is mandatory, there’s no way you can’t not get a job.”

(Photo Source: Jimmy Kimmel YouTube screenshot)

