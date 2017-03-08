Gary From Chicago: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Sold Me Out’

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind for Gary Alan Coe. Affectionately known as Gary from Chicago, the husband from the Windy City became a viral sensation after being apart of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Hollywood tour bus skit at the 2017 Academy Awards.
He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his experiences at the Oscars, why he says Kimmel sold him out and life since then.
How did he end up on the tour bus?
“I was minding my own business and the guy approached me and said it’s free. It was probably one of the most amazing things to happen to me. Especially being in prison for 20 years and being out for 72 hours.”
What are his plans now?
“I’m just trying to get a job. I spent the last two decades of my life in prison for petty theft. They’re making this out to be a plantation in California. I have to get my California ID and social security card. Finding job is mandatory, there’s no way you can’t not get a job.”
Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More
1. Tarell Alvin McCraney and Barry Jenkins1 of 25
2. The cast of Moonlight2 of 25
3. Kat Graham3 of 25
4. Halle Berry at the Vanity Fair after party4 of 25
5. The Wilsons at the Vanity Fair after party5 of 25
6. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 6 of 25
7. Janelle Monae, Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia SpencerSource:Instagram 7 of 25
8. Aldis HodgeSource:Instagram 8 of 25
9. Gabrielle Union WadeSource:Instagram 9 of 25
10. Mariah CareySource:Instagram 10 of 25
11. Janelle MonaeSource:Instagram 11 of 25
12. LL Cool J and wife SimoneSource:Instagram 12 of 25
13. Jurnee BellSource:Instagram 13 of 25
14. Octavia SpencerSource:Instagram 14 of 25
15. Charlize Theron15 of 25
16. Denzel and Pauletta Washington16 of 25
17. Halle Berry17 of 25
18. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel18 of 25
19. Mahershala Ali19 of 25
20. Naomie Harris20 of 25
21. Scarlett Johnasen21 of 25
22. Ava Duvernay22 of 25
23. David Oyelowo23 of 25
24. Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend24 of 25
25. Taraji P. Henson25 of 25
(Photo Source: Jimmy Kimmel YouTube screenshot)