Sinbad Remembers The First Time He Wanted To Be A Comedian

8 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Legendary comedian Sinbad is performing at the Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan (Mar. 11th) and the Choctaw Casino Event Center in Grant, OK (Mar. 10th) this weekend. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about comedy, recovering from back surgery and more.

When did he know he wanted to be a comedian?

“I knew since I was 5-years-old. There was a guy laughing in my living room and it was Alan King. I told my Dad I would be that guy.”

Look for Sinbad in your city below.

03/18/17 8:00PM Capitol Theater – Clearwater, FL

03/19/17 8:00PM Meymandi Concert Hall – Raleigh, NC

03/24/17 -03/26/17 McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre – Sarasota, FL

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


 

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

