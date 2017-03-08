Entertainment News
Who Run The World: The Ultimate International Women’s Day Playlist

1 day ago

We put together this list of our favorite female anthems to celebrate International Women’s Day so grab a glass of wine and hit the play button. Happy listening.

 Beyonce- Run The World, Girls

Aretha Franklin- A Natural Woman

Jill Scott- Golden

Beyonce- Formation

Beyonce- Grown Woman

Aretha Franklin- Respect

Nina Simone- To Be Young, Gifted and Black

Lil’ Kim- No Matter What People Say

Remy Ma- Conceited

Keyshia Cole- Let It Go

Destiny’s Child- Independent Women

TLC- No Scrubs

Christina Aguilera- Can’t Hold Us Down

