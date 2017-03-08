Ida B. Wells Among 13 Women Celebrated On Google Doodle

Ida B. Wells Among 13 Women Celebrated On Google Doodle

On International Women’s Day Google honors women who contributed to gender equality.

1 day ago

People around the globe on Wednesday are honoring the amazing achievements of women. In its recognition of International Women’s Day, Google applauds the contributions of 13 inspirational women.

Ida B. Well is among the women in a special Google Doodle presented in a slideshow of a grandmother telling her granddaughter a bedtime story about trailblazing women.

Wells, an African-American journalist and women’s rights activist, was a co-founder of the NAACP.

Also making the list are South African singer and civil rights activist Miriam Makeba and Egypt’s first female pilot Lotfia El Nadi.

