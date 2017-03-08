GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama’s Stylish Winter Wear

Hello Beautiful Staff

Former First Daughter Malia Obama was spotted on the streets of NYC looking super stylish on her way to her internship gig with the Weinstein Co. this week. Malia braved the New York rain wearing a stylish Alexander Wang coat that came in a tan shade with wool interior, priced at $798.

The fashion teen also had on a cozy navy-blue turtleneck with some black leggings, which went perfectly with her pair of Dr. Martens boots, regularly priced for $139.95.

The coat may be sold out at the moment, but you can get this look by checking out Brooks Brothers Wool Belted Wrap Coat for $800 to pair with your turtleneck and black leggings. You can wear it with UGG leather boots to complete the look for $115.00.

Malia Obama on her way to her internship in NYC A post shared by MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Another great option to look at if you don’t want to splurge at the moment is Ellen Tracy’s Military Style Coat for $180 that comes in the same camel color with wool material. If you love Malia’s quilted style leather boots, check out Shoebuy that comes with a stylish buckle for $95

Malia Obama in an @alexanderwangny shearling coat arrives at work in New York City #maliaobama #internship #alexanderwang A post shared by Christopher Peterson Studio (@christopher.peterson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:58am PST

If you’re looking to save for your next walk in the winter cold, The Yes Style version of the camel coat is only $45! You can also get the quilted-style boots for only $58 from Jildor.

What do you think of Malia’s look? Let us know if you’ll be splurging, spending or saving!

