Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: 'I'm Not Proud Of Shether'

Photo by

Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: ‘I’m Not Proud Of Shether’

The rapper also stressed that the beef between her and Minaj has officially run its course.

18 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


It appears that Remy Ma is waving the white flag on her beef with fellow rapper Nicki MinajIn a Facebook Live Q&A with Buzzfeed, she admitted that she wasn’t “proud” of her diss track “Shether.”

“I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female. That’s not what I do,” she said on Wednesday. 

“Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover.”

 

However, if anyone lands on her bad side, she is not one to hold her tongue. And despite explaining what’s been behind the tension between her and Minaj, she admitted that the sensationalism around the track has gotten under her skin.

“It just bothers me that this record that I put out where it’s literally picking apart a female went so viral, and every media outlet wants to talk about it and pick it up,” Rem explained. “I feel like we could’ve done the same thing working together. I just personally think it would’ve been so much cooler…if we came together and made something crazy […] It could’ve been totally different. I don’t regret [“Shether], but I’m not particularly proud of it.”

In the end, she stresses that the beef has run its course.

“It’s over now. If she wants to say something then cool, but I said what I had to say and that’s really it,” Remy said.

BEAUTIES: What do you think?

nicki minaj , Remy Ma

Photos