Is Trump Trying To Erase Obama’s Legacy?

Former President Barack Obama is mad – and for good reason.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Obama was reportedly furious about Trump’s unsubstantiated and absurd claims that Obama wiretapped Trump’s offices during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Obama should be angry by Trump’s wild and baseless accusations — and, in fact, all clear-thinking Americans should be angry, too.

And where is the outrage from Republicans?

Obama’s reaction, however, stopped short of outright fury, The Wall Street Journal reported. One source told the Journal that Obama was “livid,” saying Trump is trying to undermine his legacy and questioning his integrity. Trump is accusing Obama of a felony crime – yet another reason for Obama to be incensed.

A spokesman for Obama said: “Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Last week, Trump tweeted that Obama was responsible for wiretapping his New York offices, a ridiculous, unproven claim that Trump refuses to address in detail.

But this is what Trump does: He makes up facts, he distorts the truth, he creates deceitful scenarios – he lies. And what’s worse: There are never any repercussions.

In Trump’s latest falsehood, he is using the concocted wiretapping conspiracy to distract Americans from an emerging investigation about Trump’s ties to Russian officials who apparently interfered with the 2016 presidential election to favor Trump.

“I think this is just a distraction,” Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., told ABC’s “This Week.” “To distract from this very, very serious interference by a foreign power [Russia] on our democracy. And, the question of whether Trump world, his campaign, his business associates, had anything to do with it and colluding with them. So I think he’s just distracting, as he tends to like to do.”

So Trump goes back to his predictable playbook: Create another uncorroborated scandal and target Obama – again.

We’ve seen this madness before.

For five years — with absolutely no proof — Trump promoted the manufactured “birther” movement, the false claim that Obama wasn’t born in the United States. And now, he’s going after Obama again with another fictitious scandal.

Former White House press secretary was Josh Earnest was forceful in talking with ABC’s This Week. “It is false to say that President Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower,” he said. “This may come as a surprise to the current occupant of the Oval Office, but the president of the United States does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping of an American citizen.”

Trump hasn’t spoken to Obama since Inauguration Day, in what some aides called a “warm” relationship. And after his Oval Office meeting with Obama in January, Trump told CBS’ 60 Minutes that Obama is “terrific” and they have great “chemistry.”

So much for that.

For eight years, I wrote about Obama’s penchant for being conciliatory, offering olive branches to disrespectful Republicans and choosing compromise over quarrels. It was an admirable attribute. But the constant disrespect Obama was subjected to during his tenure now, unfortunately, continues with Trump.

Obama had a vision for America – Trump doesn’t have a clue about anything. And like the rest of us, Obama is watching a slow train wreck 50 days into Trump’s presidency. We’ve gone from integrity and respect in the White House to buffoonery and recklessness.

Asked this week whether Trump’s wiretapping accusations will damage the relationship between Trump and Obama, White House press secretary Sean Spicer offered his own preposterous spin.

“I think that they’ll be just fine,” Spicer said.

Really? I doubt it.

What do you think?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: