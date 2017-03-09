Meet Ford’s Freedom Unsung Winner, Ollie Jones of ‘Hope 4 Mobility’

The Ford Freedom Unsung award is designed to honor distinguished everyday people and organizations who perform extraordinary work in local African-American communities. Pamela Alexander, the Director of Community Development at the Ford Motor Company Fund, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about this year’s winner, Ollie Jones and Hope 4 Mobility.
“My second daughter was born with a very rare condition which led to cerebral palsy. About seven years ago I decided to use some of my background in engineering to design equipment for her,” Jones said.