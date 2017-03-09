TJMS
Meet Ford’s Freedom Unsung Winner, Ollie Jones of ‘Hope 4 Mobility’

4 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
The Ford Freedom Unsung award is designed to honor distinguished everyday people and organizations who perform extraordinary work in local African-American communities. Pamela Alexander, the Director of Community Development at the Ford Motor Company Fund, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about this year’s winner, Ollie Jones and Hope 4 Mobility.

How did he start Hope 4 Mobility?

“My second daughter was born with a very rare condition which led to cerebral palsy. About seven years ago I decided to use some of my background in engineering to design equipment for her,” Jones said.

Ollie Jones and his wife will sail away on the sold out 2017 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage presented by Ford in April.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


Ford Freedom Unsung , Ollie Jones , Pam ela Alexander

