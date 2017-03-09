TJMS
Gerald Kelly: ‘A Woman Can’t Raise A Boy To Become A Man’

9 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Comedian Gerald Kelly is performing a Uptown Comedy Club in Atlanta this weekend, but before he takes the stage he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the Black Moms Matter topic of the day, women raising boys to become men.

“No disrespect. But I don’t think a woman can raise a boy to become a man. My mother loved on me but she didn’t raise me to become a man. My mom told me what to accept and what not to. I learned how to treat a woman.”

Be sure to catch Gerald in Atlanta March 9th – 12th.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

