Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A New Body!

Empire star Gabourey Sidibe has a lot she’s celebrating these days.

The 33-year-old actress, and now author, has opened up to People about her weight-loss surgery. Sidibe said that she’s tried multiple ways to lose weight over 10 years, and opted for the surgery after both she and her brother were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. She underwent surgery in May of 2016.

Count on me being fine FOREVER. Thank you @people for the first look at my 📚#thisjustmyface 💄+💇🏿 : @audreythefairy 👗+👠 : @themarcyminute A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

My laugh is so ladylike and subtle. Shout to my fave photographer @kpegs for capturing the delicate and shy flower that is ME! #snortlaugh A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:35am PST

She told People, “I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes.”

Sidibe says that she’s now working with a nutritionist and is working with a trainer. She says that 10 months after the surgery, she’s still losing weight. She recently penned her memoir, This Is Just My Face.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark