Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A New Body!

1 hour ago

Karen Clark
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Empire star Gabourey Sidibe has a lot she’s celebrating these days.

The 33-year-old actress, and now author, has opened up to People about her weight-loss surgery. Sidibe said that she’s tried multiple ways to lose weight over 10 years, and opted for the surgery after both she and her brother were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. She underwent surgery in May of 2016.

 

 

 

She told People,  “I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes.”

Sidibe says that she’s now working with a nutritionist and is working with a trainer. She says that 10 months after the surgery, she’s still losing weight. She recently penned her memoir, This Is Just My Face. 

 

 

 

 

Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

Mommy-to-be again Ciara is casually glam and glowing for her latest shoot.

 

Gabourey Sidibe

