Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A New Body!

Empire star Gabourey Sidibe has a lot she’s celebrating these days.
The 33-year-old actress, and now author, has opened up to People about her weight-loss surgery. Sidibe said that she’s tried multiple ways to lose weight over 10 years, and opted for the surgery after both she and her brother were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. She underwent surgery in May of 2016.
She told People, “I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes.”
Sidibe says that she’s now working with a nutritionist and is working with a trainer. She says that 10 months after the surgery, she’s still losing weight. She recently penned her memoir, This Is Just My Face.
My beauty doesn't come from a mirror, it never will- Gabourey Sidibe Following her dramatic weight loss surgery, the Senegalese/NewYork Academy Award nominated Actress is inspiring us all with her renewed confidence, new chapters and her classic love for African Ankara Prints. #Africatotheworld #gaboureysidibe #ankarafashion #ivymarshallonline #plussizefashion
