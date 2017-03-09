Man Kicked Off Plane For Not Wanting To Pay $12 For Blanket

Heads up: If you want a blanket while flying Hawaiian Airlines, it will cost you $12. If you fuss about the cost or threaten to “take someone behind the woodshed” over it, you might get kicked off the flight.
That’s what happened to a 66-year-old male passenger who didn’t feel someone should have to pay $12 to get a blanket if they’re cold on a plane. He asked to talk to the corporate office. During the call on the flight, the male passenger was heard saying he wanted to “take someone behind the woodshed” over the policy.
The flight was then promptly diverted to LAX because of the “unruly” passenger. Police and federal agents met the plane. The passenger was escorted off and was able to catch another flight. No charges were pressed.
HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens
HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens
1. Maxine Waters1 of 22
2. Soledad O’Brien2 of 22
3. Michelle Gadsden-Williams3 of 22
4. Warsan ShireSource:Instagram 4 of 22
5. Jamira Burley5 of 22
6. Lisa Nicole Carson6 of 22
7. Nadia Lopez7 of 22
8. Blair ImaniSource:Instagram 8 of 22
9. Angela BentonSource:Instagram 9 of 22
10. Timea GainesSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. Draya Michele11 of 22
12. Miko Branch12 of 22
13. Regina King13 of 22
14. Gabourey Sidibe14 of 22
15. April Ryan15 of 22
16. Roxanne Shante16 of 22
17. Fantasia Barrino17 of 22
18. Savannah Maziya18 of 22
19. Ciara19 of 22
20. Ricki Fairley20 of 22
21. Terrie Williams21 of 22
22. Monica CostSource:Instagram 22 of 22
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark