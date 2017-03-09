National
Man Kicked Off Plane For Not Wanting To Pay $12 For Blanket

48 mins ago

Karen Clark
Airliners, Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii

Source: Dennis K. Johnson / Getty

Heads up: If you want a blanket while flying Hawaiian Airlines, it will cost you $12. If you fuss about the cost or threaten to “take someone behind the woodshed” over it, you might get kicked off the flight.

That’s what happened to a 66-year-old male passenger who didn’t feel someone should have to pay $12 to get a blanket if they’re cold on a plane. He asked to talk to the corporate office. During the call on the flight, the male passenger was heard saying he wanted to “take someone behind the woodshed” over the policy.

The flight was then promptly diverted to LAX because of the “unruly” passenger. Police and federal agents met the plane. The passenger was escorted off and was able to catch another flight. No charges were pressed.

 

 

