Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!

Looks like she’s a mom again!
After mentioning multiple times that she’d like to have another baby, T-Boz has adopted a baby boy! She recently took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of her son when he was only one.
#internationalwomensday This is My Heart! Looking Back On this Special Day My Lil Big Man turned 1 years old! It's NOT his Bday Today lol Babies are so Pure! At this Stage …They Always Kiss with Their Mouth Open 1st! Lol Now He knows how to say mmmmmmmmmuahhhh with his lips closed!!!! No more Slobber Bobber He Still Gives Me The Biggest Kisses Only When he feels like it! Other than that it's usually like Mommy stop kissing me lol #TLC #TBeezy #Tlcarmy #TBoz #AMothersLove
How adorable is this pic???
She announced last year that she had adopted a 10-month-old baby boy named Chance. She also has a teenaged daughter whom she shares with Mack 10.
