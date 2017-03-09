Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!

Looks like she’s a mom again!

After mentioning multiple times that she’d like to have another baby, T-Boz has adopted a baby boy! She recently took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of her son when he was only one.

How adorable is this pic???

She announced last year that she had adopted a 10-month-old baby boy named Chance. She also has a teenaged daughter whom she shares with Mack 10.

