Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!

24 mins ago

Karen Clark
Parenting

Looks like she’s a mom again!

After mentioning multiple times that she’d like to have another baby, T-Boz has adopted a baby boy! She recently took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of her son when he was only one.

 

 

How adorable is this pic???

She announced last year that she had adopted a 10-month-old baby boy named Chance. She also has a teenaged daughter whom she shares with Mack 10.

 

