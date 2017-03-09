Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World

3 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Kindred Family Soul

Source: PJ Rickards / PJ Rickards

Kindred and The Family Soul members, Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon are a beautiful couple making beautiful music. The Philly-based duo released the video for “Welcome to My World”, a track from their latest album Legacy of Love. They’re music is the real deal consistently providing fans with songs written in the language of love and life.

Bless your ears and eyes with “Welcome To My World”

Related Story:
Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: ‘I’m Not Proud Of Shether’

Kindred The Family Soul , music , Video

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World
 3 hours ago
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 3 hours ago
Parenting
Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!
 4 hours ago
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A…
 5 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 16 hours ago
Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: ‘I’m…
 18 hours ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 22 hours ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 1 day ago
Who Run The World: The Ultimate International Women’s…
 1 day ago
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting…
 1 day ago
WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody…
 1 day ago
Watch Oprah Winfrey & Lynn Whitfield’s Characters Go…
 1 day ago
Whitney Houston One Wish
Whitney Houston Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival
 1 day ago
Photos