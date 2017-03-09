Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World

Kindred and The Family Soul members, Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon are a beautiful couple making beautiful music. The Philly-based duo released the video for “Welcome to My World”, a track from their latest album Legacy of Love. They’re music is the real deal consistently providing fans with songs written in the language of love and life.

Bless your ears and eyes with “Welcome To My World”



