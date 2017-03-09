TJMS
Home > TJMS

St. Jude Patient (And Avid Gymnast) Jordyn Says We’ll See Her At The 2024 Olympics

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The Tom Joyner Morning Show has been a longtime supporter of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In honor of their annual Radiothon event, 11-year-old gymnast Jordyn (she’s won over 90 medals!) and her mom Chastity talk to the TJMS about how they found out about Jordyn’s Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, why we’ll see her at the 2024 Olympics and much more!

Unite to Support St. Jude | Become a Partner of Hope

Watch the entire interview below.


You can become a Partner in Hope and help other kids like Jordyn by calling 1-800-411-9898.

 

Famous Females Who Give Back

21 photos Launch gallery

Famous Females Who Give Back

Continue reading Famous Females Who Give Back

Famous Females Who Give Back

In honor of Women's History Month, we pay tribute to these beautiful women who give not only of themselves, but also of their time, energy and financial assistance to help others.


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy of St. Jude)

 

Jordyn , News , st. jude , St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 11 hours ago
20 Years Later: 11 Iconic Notorious B.I.G Photos
 18 hours ago
Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World
 22 hours ago
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 23 hours ago
Parenting
Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!
 23 hours ago
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: ‘I’m…
 2 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
Who Run The World: The Ultimate International Women’s…
 2 days ago
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting…
 2 days ago
WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody…
 2 days ago
Photos