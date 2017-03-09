St. Jude Patient (And Avid Gymnast) Jordyn Says We’ll See Her At The 2024 Olympics

The Tom Joyner Morning Show has been a longtime supporter of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In honor of their annual Radiothon event, 11-year-old gymnast Jordyn (she’s won over 90 medals!) and her mom Chastity talk to the TJMS about how they found out about Jordyn’s Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, why we’ll see her at the 2024 Olympics and much more!

Unite to Support St. Jude | Become a Partner of Hope

Watch the entire interview below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

You can become a Partner in Hope and help other kids like Jordyn by calling 1-800-411-9898.

Famous Females Who Give Back 21 photos Launch gallery Famous Females Who Give Back 1. Malaak Compton-Rock 1 of 21 2. Jordin Sparks 2 of 21 3. Halle Berry 3 of 21 4. Aisha Tyler 4 of 21 5. Jada Pinkett-Smith 5 of 21 6. Queen Latifah 6 of 21 7. Rihanna 7 of 21 8. Alicia Keys 8 of 21 9. Laila Ali 9 of 21 10. Viola Davis 10 of 21 11. Beyonce 11 of 21 12. Mariah Carey 12 of 21 13. Jennifer Hudson 13 of 21 14. Vanessa Williams 14 of 21 15. MC Lyte 15 of 21 16. Patti LaBelle 16 of 21 17. Wanda Sykes 17 of 21 18. Iman 18 of 21 19. Holly Robinson-Peete 19 of 21 20. Natalie Cole 20 of 21 21. Naomi Campbell 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Females Who Give Back Famous Females Who Give Back In honor of Women's History Month, we pay tribute to these beautiful women who give not only of themselves, but also of their time, energy and financial assistance to help others.

(Photo Source: Courtesy of St. Jude)