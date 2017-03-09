St. Jude Patient (And Avid Gymnast) Jordyn Says We’ll See Her At The 2024 Olympics

The Tom Joyner Morning Show has been a longtime supporter of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In honor of their annual Radiothon event, 11-year-old gymnast Jordyn (she’s won over 90 medals!) and her mom Chastity talk to the TJMS about how they found out about Jordyn’s Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, why we’ll see her at the 2024 Olympics and much more!
Unite to Support St. Jude | Become a Partner of Hope
Watch the entire interview below.
You can become a Partner in Hope and help other kids like Jordyn by calling 1-800-411-9898.
(Photo Source: Courtesy of St. Jude)
