‘Ali v. Trump:’ Muhammad Ali’s Son Fights Racial Profiling And Muslim Ban

The son and ex-wife of the late Muhammad Ali met with lawmakers about racial profiling Thursday and urged Congress to testify at a formal hearing after they were detained at a Florida airport last month, reports the Atlanta Black Star.
The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary Democrats and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus hosted a forum called “Ali v. Trump: The Fight for American Values” [at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,] where the Alis urged Congress to let them testify at a formal hearing.
[Muhammad] Ali [Jr.] said he felt as if his “human rights were abused” when he [and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali] was detained at the airport, and he supports the End Racial Profiling Act, which would prohibit local, state and federal law enforcement from targeting people based on their perceived race. “America is already great,” Camacho-Ali said. “We don’t want anybody to stain that, to take that away from us.”
The End Racial Profiling Act, which was introduced by Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., last Congress, will be reintroduced to lawmakers again soon, reports USA Today.
