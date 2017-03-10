Video: Leesville Road Middle School Students Racist Rant Towards Minority Groups

Three Leesville Road Middle School students created a disturbing and offensive video using derogatory terms describing blacks and Latinos.

“Go back to the fields of Alabama, go back to the factories in Mississippi. You don’t deserve freedom.”

The video also expressed hostility towards Arab and Jewish people as well.

Parents became aware of the video in a phone message from the principal at Leesville Middle. School officials say they have identified the students and taken the appropriate action.

What do you say to your children after watching this video?

Leesville Middle School students create offensive video, using derogatory terms for African-Americans and Latinos: https://t.co/MdAM7ev9xz pic.twitter.com/TfdOj7W0sn — Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) March 10, 2017

courtesy WTVD

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: