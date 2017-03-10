Local
Home > Local

Video: Leesville Road Middle School Students Racist Rant Towards Minority Groups

3 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
'No Room for Racism' Australia protest

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Three Leesville Road Middle School students created a disturbing and offensive video using derogatory terms describing blacks and Latinos.

“Go back to the fields of Alabama, go back to the factories in Mississippi. You don’t deserve freedom.”

The video also expressed hostility towards Arab and Jewish people as well.

Parents became aware of the video in a phone message from the principal at Leesville Middle. School officials say they have identified the students and taken the appropriate action.

What do you say to your children after watching this video?

courtesy WTVD

education , Leesville Middle School , racism , raleigh , Wake County

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Video: Leesville Road Middle School Students Racist Rant Towards Minority Groups

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 11 hours ago
20 Years Later: 11 Iconic Notorious B.I.G Photos
 18 hours ago
Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World
 22 hours ago
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 23 hours ago
Parenting
Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!
 23 hours ago
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: ‘I’m…
 2 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
Who Run The World: The Ultimate International Women’s…
 2 days ago
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting…
 2 days ago
WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody…
 2 days ago
Photos