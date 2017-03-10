Spring Forward This Sunday at 2am

GREAT NEWS!

The dark days of winter are coming to a close marking the arrival of Day Light Saving Time. The bad news, you will lose an hour of sleep this weekend. At 2 a.m. on March 12, 2016, sleepy-eyed Americans in most U.S. states will turn their clocks forward one hour, marking the beginning of Day Light Saving Time.

Clocks on your cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight. But other household clocks like alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and car radios will have to be set manually.

There’s more to daylight saving than extra time spent outdoors and the sun setting later.

Did you know? Benjamin Franklin has been credited with the idea of daylight saving time, but Britain and Germany began using the concept during World War I to conserve energy. The U.S. used daylight saving time for a brief time during the War, but it didn’t become widely accepted in the States until after World War II.

The only two states that do not observe daylight-saving time are Arizona and Hawaii.

Of course, when you set your clocks ahead also put home safety top of mind. Replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, once the batteries are replaced, test these safety devices to insure they work properly. Prepare or restock an emergency supply kit for your home and your vehicle.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: