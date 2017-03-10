National
Home > National

When You’re On Live Television And Your Kids Come Dancing Into The Room

2 mins ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home

Source: Sharon Mccutcheon / EyeEm / Getty

This video is hilarious!

Professor Robert Kelly’s was conducting a live interview with the BBC discussing political issues in South Korea when BOTH of his kids crashed the interview. The first child literally dances into the room. The second one strolls in with its walker. Then, a panicked woman comes flying through the door to retrieve the kids.

 

 

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

13 photos Launch gallery

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

Continue reading A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

BBC , Professor Robert Kelly

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 11 hours ago
20 Years Later: 11 Iconic Notorious B.I.G Photos
 18 hours ago
Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World
 22 hours ago
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 23 hours ago
Parenting
Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!
 23 hours ago
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A…
 24 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: ‘I’m…
 2 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
Who Run The World: The Ultimate International Women’s…
 2 days ago
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Video: Faizon Love Was Arrested Yesterday For Assaulting…
 2 days ago
WATCH: Get Out (Of The White House) Parody…
 2 days ago
Photos