When You’re On Live Television And Your Kids Come Dancing Into The Room

This video is hilarious!
Professor Robert Kelly’s was conducting a live interview with the BBC discussing political issues in South Korea when BOTH of his kids crashed the interview. The first child literally dances into the room. The second one strolls in with its walker. Then, a panicked woman comes flying through the door to retrieve the kids.
A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love
13 photos Launch gallery
A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love
1. Hillary BanksSource:GIF 1 of 13
2. DionneSource:Clueless Facebook 2 of 13
3. Willona WoodsSource:Facebook Fan Page 3 of 13
4. Laura WinslowSource:Facebook Fan Page 4 of 13
5. Claire HuxtableSource:The Cosby Show Facebook 5 of 13
6. Lisa LandrySource:PR Photos 6 of 13
7. Gina PayneSource:Giphy 7 of 13
8. Moesha and KimSource:Facebook Fan Page 8 of 13
9. Tasha MackSource:The Game Twitter 9 of 13
10. Toni ChildsSource:PR Photos 10 of 13
11. Whitley GilbertSource:A Different World Facebook Fan Page 11 of 13
12. Maxine Shaw, Regine Hunter, Khadijah James, Synclair JamesSource:Living Single Facebook 12 of 13
13. Rudy and Vanessa Huxtable and Olivia KendallSource:The Cosby Show Facebook 13 of 13
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours