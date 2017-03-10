When You’re On Live Television And Your Kids Come Dancing Into The Room

This video is hilarious!

Professor Robert Kelly’s was conducting a live interview with the BBC discussing political issues in South Korea when BOTH of his kids crashed the interview. The first child literally dances into the room. The second one strolls in with its walker. Then, a panicked woman comes flying through the door to retrieve the kids.

Our favourite live TV moment of the week by far 👶😂 pic.twitter.com/GXSCUl5hYI — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) March 10, 2017

