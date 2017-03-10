W.E. Performers
Lecrae

4 hours ago

Jennifer Hall
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017

Source: courtesy of Lecrae

Lecrae is a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop artist whose RIAA gold-certified 2014 album, Anomaly, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, Rap, Digital, Christian, Gospel, and Independent charts.

His seven studio albums and mixtapes have sold more than 1.9 million copies and he has co-headlined some of the best-selling tours in the U.S., according to Pollstar. Lecrae has been nominated for five GRAMMY Awards, including Best Rap Performance 2014, a win for Best Gospel Album in 2013 and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2015, as well as won seven Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, two Soul Train Music Awards and garnered BET Hip Hop Awards and BET Awards nominations. Lecrae’s call for redemption through positive change has placed him at the forefront of causes close to his heart. Referring to himself as a ‘social anthropologist,’ Lecrae seeks the most authentic connection possible with fans around the world who embrace his music. Lecrae resides in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife and three children.

