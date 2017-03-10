Bias About Breast Feeding? It Exists

3/10/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with author of The Big Let Down, Kimberly Seals Allers to talk about the consequences of surrendering bias against women who breastfeed.

“I was surprised at how much money is involved with substituting a mother’s milk. It’s a mixed message. When it comes to our babies, this is something we shouldn’t definitely make some noise about,” Allers said.

