TJMS
Home > TJMS

HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…

7 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

3/10/17- Find out who Huggy Lowdown crowned as this week’s Bamma and find out the list of contenders that almost took home the title. Listen below.

Bamma of the week , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
When You’re On Live Television And Your Kids…
 5 hours ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 6 hours ago
Spring Forward This Sunday at 2am
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 8 hours ago
Video: Leesville Road Middle School Students Racist Rant…
 8 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 16 hours ago
Biggie’s Mom Says It ‘Still Hurts’ That His…
 18 hours ago
20 Years Later: 11 Iconic Notorious B.I.G Photos
 23 hours ago
#NYFWNoir: Two Models Share Exclusives Of Their Fashion…
 1 day ago
Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World
 1 day ago
Americans Are Having Less Sex Than Ever Before
 1 day ago
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 1 day ago
Parenting
Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!
 1 day ago
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A…
 1 day ago
Photos