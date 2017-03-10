Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Christina Milian Looks Outstanding In Olive At The King Kong: Skull Island Premiere

3 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - March 8, 2017

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty


Christina Milian is looking super sexy at the King Kong: Skull Island movie premiere in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday evening. She wore a Massachi olive silk slip dress that is made to order. The dress is also available in both black and blush. She paired the look with gold shoes and a gold minaudiere bag. The dress had cut-outs in the bodice area and really fits into the current boudoir trend. These sexy slip dresses are what dreams are made of!

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


I’m loving her illuminating makeup, she is glowing! The nude lip completes this beautiful look and is a beauty trend we repeatedly saw during award season. Her statement earrings really make a conversation piece against her hair, which was styled in loose waves. Flawless!

Beauties, are you feeling Christina’s look? Tell us in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Christina Milian Is Werkin’ This Work Style

Celebrity Makeup Artist Sam Fine Shares His Beauty Secrets

GET THE LOOK: From Barbells To Brunch, Plus Size Athleisure To Make THEM Sweat

celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Christina Milian , fashion , red carpet , style

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Christina Milian Looks Outstanding In Olive At The King Kong: Skull Island Premiere

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
When You’re On Live Television And Your Kids…
 5 hours ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 6 hours ago
Spring Forward This Sunday at 2am
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 8 hours ago
Video: Leesville Road Middle School Students Racist Rant…
 8 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 16 hours ago
Biggie’s Mom Says It ‘Still Hurts’ That His…
 18 hours ago
20 Years Later: 11 Iconic Notorious B.I.G Photos
 23 hours ago
#NYFWNoir: Two Models Share Exclusives Of Their Fashion…
 1 day ago
Watch: Kindred The Family Soul “Welcome to My World
 1 day ago
Americans Are Having Less Sex Than Ever Before
 1 day ago
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 1 day ago
Parenting
Guess Who Adopted A 2-Year-Old Son!!
 1 day ago
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Book AND A…
 1 day ago
Photos