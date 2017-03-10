Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma, Gives Her 72 Hours To Drop Reply

Issa rap battle. After sashaying around Paris in couture fashions and 50″ weaves,has settled down and released a response record to Remy Ma’s lethal ShETHER.

Nicki gives us a solid verse on No Frauds, dropping bars like, “What type bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack/ What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?” and “Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah/ Left the operating table, still look like ‘nah.’”

After dropping No Frauds and two other tracks with her Young Money brethrens, Nicki challenged Remy, who she called Sheneneh, to drop a response in 72 hours.

Fans criticized Nicki for bringing Drake and Wayne into her fight, to which she responded,

They all banned 2gthr to pull the Queen down. Ppl I spent yrs helping, lyin on me! But my pastor told me let the LIAR lift me HIGHER. ♥️ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 10, 2017

Remy subtly responded with this photo and the caption, “Are you dumb?” We’re pretty sure Remy is down for a lyrical battle and is in the studio right now.

Are you dumb?🤔 😂😜😂😜 #RemyMa #RemyMafia #Barz #PlataOPlomo A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:37am PST

But how does the Internet feel about Nicki’s clap back track? Lets see the tweets are saying:

👀👀👀👀👀 #Safaree out here giving #NickiMinaj music advice #PettyWap A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:44am PST

#PressPlay #TheBreakfastClub weighed in on #NickiMinaj's diss via: @breakfastclubam A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:34am PST

#dcyoungfly reacts to #nickiminaj responding to #remyma A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

💭#nickiminaj #RemyMa A post shared by RoadDawg88 (@brokehomie_rodney) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:49am PST

What are your thoughts on Nicki’s comeback track? Yes or nah?

