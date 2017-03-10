Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma, Gives Her 72 Hours To Drop Reply

Nicki Minaj got time...now.

Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty


Issa rap battle. After sashaying around Paris in couture fashions and 50″ weaves, Nicki Minaj has settled down and released a response record to Remy Ma’s lethal ShETHER.

Nicki gives us a solid verse on No Frauds, dropping bars like, “What type bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack/ What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?” and “Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah/ Left the operating table, still look like ‘nah.’”

#NoFrauds #FactsOnly ft @champagnepapi & @liltunechi #YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. I got a bunch more on cock. Pauz. The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. I love my fans. Y'all the real MVP's. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I'll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you're gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let's go. #NoFrauds #ChangedIt #RegretInYourTears Reggie Martin and S/O to Lady Luck for spkn facts. They act like they didn't see her interview tho. Lol 😘😘😘😘

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

After dropping No Frauds and two other tracks with her Young Money brethrens, Nicki challenged Remy, who she called Sheneneh, to drop a response in 72 hours.

Fans criticized Nicki for bringing Drake and Wayne into her fight, to which she responded,

Remy subtly responded with this photo and the caption, “Are you dumb?” We’re pretty sure Remy is down for a lyrical battle and is in the studio right now.

Are you dumb?🤔 😂😜😂😜 #RemyMa #RemyMafia #Barz #PlataOPlomo

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

But how does the Internet feel about Nicki’s clap back track? Lets see the tweets are saying:

👀👀👀👀👀 #Safaree out here giving #NickiMinaj music advice #PettyWap

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

#PressPlay #TheBreakfastClub weighed in on #NickiMinaj's diss via: @breakfastclubam

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

#dcyoungfly reacts to #nickiminaj responding to #remyma

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

💭#nickiminaj #RemyMa

A post shared by RoadDawg88 (@brokehomie_rodney) on

What are your thoughts on Nicki’s comeback track? Yes or nah?

