Pucker Up (Down There): There Is Lipstick For Your Vagina

Beauties, there is a new kind of lip stick on the market….for your other lips!

VMagic is a vulva cream that prevents dryness on the outer parts of your vagina (like your labia lips). It will keep your labia, clitoris, perineum and vulva moisturized. The product claims to be 100% natural, with no added dyes, fragrances, or parabens. The company even goes as far as to boast that you can eat the stick, it’s that natural. They recently came out with a VMagic lip stick, so it’s easier to carry around.

This product is great for women with sensitive skin that are prone to irritation. VMagic started as an all in one cream, with medical honey as a main ingredient, and then found that it could be used to solve the problem of dry and irritated skin. VMagic is a little over 3 years old.

Beauties, will you be trying this product?

