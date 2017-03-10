Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Is All Of Us As He Recites Biggie Smalls’ Hit ‘Juicy’ From The House Floor

NewsOne Staff

New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries used the House floor on Thursday to commemorate a fellow Brooklynite’s lasting impact on the world.

Thursday marked the 20th anniversary of rapper Christopher Wallace‘s (aka Biggie Smalls) death. Wallace was killed on March 9, 1997 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

Jeffries took about 30 seconds to recite the opening verse of “Juicy,” The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut 1994 single, which catapulted him to stardom and solidified his position among rap greats.

“Juicy,” is a classic tale of overcoming the pitfalls of life, documenting the joys and hardships the rapper experienced growing up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a north Brooklyn neighborhood.

Jeffries followed with a brief speech on Biggie’s humble beginnings and his global reach.

“Those were the words of the late great Notorious B.I.G. Biggie Smalls. Frank White. The king of New York,” he said.

“He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever. I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised. We know he ‘went from negative to positive,’ and emerged as one of the world’s most important hip-hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Notorious B.I.G. Where Brooklyn at?” Jeffries said in closing.

Jeffries was just one of the millions who celebrated Biggie’s legacy on Thursday.

Friend and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with widow, Faith Evans, rapper Lil’ Kim and countless others, flooded social media with images of the rapper along with retrospective reflections on his life and work.

20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. We’re celebrating his life through his music and through his legacy today. I want everyone to get involved and rap your favorite Biggie verse, tag me and use the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG @badboyent A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

#WeMissYouBIG We Love you BIG the Deans 🙏🏽 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

#BIGGIE u were AHEAD of your time LYRICALLY DELIVERY PUNCHLINES & with your songs u painted a picture for us listeners🤴🏾1ofTheBest #FACTS💯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z1I55ofyhW — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 9, 2017

Musings about B.I.G #wemissyoubig A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

SOURCE: New York Daily News

