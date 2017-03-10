Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ciara was involved in a car accident today in L.A.
According to TMZ, The now very pregnant star was driving her Mercedes SUV, in the process of making a left turn, when a gray Volvo slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle.
Witness accounts say Ciara was seen holding her upper body while talking on the phone as L.A.P.D. and Fire tended to the scene.
At this time there is no indication that anyone was seriously injured.
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @Foxy107104
Latest…
- K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017: Tickets On Sale Now!
- Pucker Up (Down There): There Is Lipstick For Your Vagina
- Ciara In Car Accident!
- Another Gem From Charles Barkley: ‘A Lot Of Black People Are Full Of S**t’
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump
6 photos Launch gallery
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 6
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 6
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 6
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 6
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 6
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 6
comments – Add Yours