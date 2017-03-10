Ciara In Car Accident!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ciara was involved in a car accident today in L.A.

According to TMZ, The now very pregnant star was driving her Mercedes SUV, in the process of making a left turn, when a gray Volvo slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle.

We're told Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder — but was walking around and … https://t.co/i8ijqY7deJ pic.twitter.com/YaLy5PphpK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2017

Witness accounts say Ciara was seen holding her upper body while talking on the phone as L.A.P.D. and Fire tended to the scene.

At this time there is no indication that anyone was seriously injured.

