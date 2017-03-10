Entertainment News
Ciara In Car Accident!

3 hours ago

Jennifer Hall
Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Ciara was involved in a car accident today in L.A.

According to TMZ, The now very pregnant star was driving her Mercedes SUV, in the process of making a left turn, when a gray Volvo slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle.

Witness accounts say Ciara was seen holding her upper body while talking on the phone as L.A.P.D. and Fire tended to the scene.

At this time there is no indication that anyone was seriously injured.


Mommy-to-be again Ciara is casually glam and glowing for her latest shoot.

