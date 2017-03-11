Apparently, The Hosts Of “Sports Center” Love “A Different World” As Much As We Do!

Last night’s Sports Center intro was a little different.
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith were featured in a remake of the intro to A Different World. Make sure you watch closely, because the spoof features cameos from some of the original cast members.
