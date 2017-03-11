National
The Obamas Were In NYC Yesterday And Everyone Lost Their Minds

2 hours ago

Karen Clark
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 10, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty

America’s love story with the Obamas still isn’t over.

Our favorite first couple was spotted in New York yesterday as they lunched with U2 frontman Bono. As expected, everyone lost it.

 

 

 

O-B-A-M-A 🇺🇸

A post shared by Alexa Smith (@alexasmithny) on

 

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

 

Barack Obama , Michelle Obama

Photos