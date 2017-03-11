Kordell Stewart Wins $3M Judgment Against Man Who Says They Were Lovers

Former NFL quarterbackwas recently awarded $3 million victory in a lawsuit against viral video starwho repeatedly claimed they had been in a gay relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, last November a judge awarded Stewart a ‘default judgment’ against Caldwell, and on March 10, Stewart was awarded $1.5 million in general damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages as his reputation was ‘significantly’ hurt by the rumors. This is a million-plus shy of the $4.5 million he initially asked for citing a loss of earnings and emotional distress.

Stewart also claims that his then 9-year-old son, Syre, was bullied because of the rumors.

As we previously reported, in October 2015 Caldwell publicly claimed that he had a sexual relationship while Stewart was married to Porsha Williams, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a claim that Stewart vehemently denied.” Caldwell told the hosts of TheShakeUp Show that used to date Stewart and that the former pro football player had bought him expensive gifts.

“I had everything Porsha got – I had purses, cars – I mean I’m in a Jaguar right now,” he said.

Caldwell has said publicly that he never dated Stewart and even offered an apology, but then his spokesperson recently contradicted that saying, “should he be properly served by a court with jurisdiction, he welcomes the opportunity to detail, under oath, his sexual encounter with Mr. Stewart.”

In 2016, Stewart won a defamation lawsuit against Caldwell when he failed to appear in court.

