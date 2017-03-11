Frank Ocean Drops New Music Called ‘Chanel’ About Love

Frank Ocean is good for a surprise music drop, which is what he did last night.

While hosting his Apple Beats 1 radio show the singer played his new song “Chanel” for listeners, a part of his weekly playlist. According to Okayplayer, “Chanel” was one of 18 songs Frank played. It stole the show after Frank basically looped the track for over an hour straight.

“My guy pretty like a girl,” he sings. “And he got fight stories to tell. I see both sides like Chanel. See on both sides like Chanel.”

The 29-year-old has been open about his sexual preference for both men and women since 2012. His music has reflected this fluidity which appeals to his diverse fan base.

Frank Ocean is gearing up for summer festival season, heading the Parklife Festival in Manchester, UK and appearing at Panorama, Northside, Love Box and many more.

RELATED STORIES:

Frank Ocean’s Mother Creates This Skin Care Product For Darker Skin That You Need Now

Frank Ocean Drops Much Anticipated Album ‘Blond’

Frank Ocean Shouts Out Trayvon Martin In New ‘Nikes’ Video

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: