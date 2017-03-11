Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Frank Ocean Drops New Music Called ‘Chanel’ About Love

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Review of r&b crooner Frank Ocean's debut Los Angeles showat the El Rey Theatre on Nov. 15, 2011 in

Source: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty


Frank Ocean is good for a surprise music drop, which is what he did last night.

While hosting his Apple Beats 1 radio show the singer played his new song “Chanel” for listeners, a part of his weekly playlist. According to Okayplayer, “Chanel” was one of 18 songs Frank played. It stole the show after Frank basically looped the track for over an hour straight.

“My guy pretty like a girl,” he sings. “And he got fight stories to tell. I see both sides like Chanel. See on both sides like Chanel.”

The 29-year-old has been open about his sexual preference for both men and women since 2012. His music has reflected this fluidity which appeals to his diverse fan base.

Frank Ocean is gearing up for summer festival season, heading the Parklife Festival in Manchester, UK and appearing at Panorama, Northside, Love Box and many more.

RELATED STORIES:

Frank Ocean’s Mother Creates This Skin Care Product For Darker Skin That You Need Now

Frank Ocean Drops Much Anticipated Album ‘Blond’

Frank Ocean Shouts Out Trayvon Martin In New ‘Nikes’ Video

Frank Ocean

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Frank Ocean Drops New Music Called ‘Chanel’ About Love

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 23 mins ago
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert
 1 hour ago
Faith Evans Opens Up About Breakup With Stevie J
 23 hours ago
LeBron Shows Love To His Philanthropist Wife, Savannah James
 23 hours ago
Beyoncé and Mother, Tina Lawson Surprise Alvin Ailey Dancers
 1 day ago
SNL Spoof: What Would Happen If Aliens Invaded…
 1 day ago
Monica Claims Someone Was Sent To Ruin Recent Performance
 1 day ago
#BlackGirlMagic: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendations!
 2 days ago
Kordell Stewart Wins $3M Judgment Against Man Who…
 2 days ago
#TeamNicki: These Celebrities Were Caught Playing ‘No Frauds’
 2 days ago
Frank Ocean Drops New Music Called ‘Chanel’ About Love
 2 days ago
Barack And Michelle Obama Dine With Bono In NYC
 2 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Star, Zazie Beetz Scores Role In Major…
 2 days ago
2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite
Apparently, The Hosts Of “Sports Center” Love “A…
 2 days ago
Photos