Barack And Michelle Obama Dine With Bono In NYC

2 days ago

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty


Barack and Michelle Obama are still getting New Yorkers excited with their random appearances.

According to ABC News, the former president and first lady had lunch Friday with U2 frontman Bono at New York City’s Upland restaurant, a see-and-be-seen brasserie with a California-inspired menu. During the get-together they allegedly ordered the group ordered a fried chicken sandwich, a sausage and kale pizza, and bucatini cacio e pepe.

The relationship between the Obamas and Bono go way back when the singer performed with his band U2 for the “We Are One” Obama Inaugural Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. in Jan 2009.

At the time Bono said, “[this win was] not just an American dream but also an Irish dream, a European dream, an African dream, an Israeli dream and also a Palestinian dream”.

While the Obamas are settling into their D.C. home, the pair to split their time between the nation’s capital and New York for work.

